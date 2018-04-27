Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cocaine user was arrested as police dealt with Mad Friday revellers in Huddersfield town centre.

Nick Palfreeman said he purchased two bags of the drug before heading out for a Christmas party on December 22 last year.

The 27-year-old was arrested on King Street for another matter and taken to Castlegate police station.

As he was being booked in he was searched and two small bags containing white powder were seized from him, prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates.

This was tested and confirmed to be cocaine and Palfreeman was charged with possessing the Class A drug, which he admitted.

Palfreeman, of Edgeware Road in Dalton, was previously cautioned over possession of the same drug in 2013.

His solicitor, Jonathan Slawinski, told magistrates: “The date is behind this incident. It was December 22, commonly known around Huddersfield as Mad Friday and I remember it well as I was fortunate to be the one who went down to the police station that night.

“It was the Christmas party in Huddersfield town centre - you’ll have heard stories about that in this area - and he’d purchased the drugs.

“It was a mad decision, if you’ll excuse the pun, and he wishes he hadn’t done it.”

Mr Slawinski added that Palfreeman had been out of trouble for a long time prior to this incident but wasn’t hooked on the drug to the extent that he needed help from the Probation Service.

Magistrates fined him £92 and told him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

The cocaine will be forfeited and destroyed.