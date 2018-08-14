Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man arrested for taking off all of his clothes in Huddersfield town centre smeared his own excrement in a police cell and ate some of it.

The vile details of Simon Spencer’s time in custody were revealed at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Security officers had to wear rubber gloves to handle him in the secure dock which had to be sprayed with disinfectant after the 44-year-old spat out as he was removed from the courtroom for disrupting the proceedings.

Before he was led away Spencer, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and criminal damage.

Magistrates were told that he was arrested from St Peter’s Gardens in Byram Street on Saturday (Aug 11).

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “He was challenged by a police officer, who could detect alcohol on his breath, about his behaviour.

“Spencer threw a can towards a group of people there and removed all of his clothing.

“He pushed a bin towards the officer and was arrested.”

While in custody at Dewsbury Police Station Spencer caused damage to two cells, magistrates were told.

Mr Bozman said: “He smeared the first cell he was kept in with excrement.

“Then he was removed and put in a second cell. There he removed his clothing and put them down the toilet, causing the toilet to overflow.”

Magistrates were told that it was not possible for police to interview Spencer because of the state he was in.

He was last in court two years ago for an unprovoked attack on a member of the public following his release from detention.

Spencer’s time in the courtroom was brief as he hurled abuse at the legal adviser and spat at the glass in the dock, resulting in court security staff having to use a spray to disinfect the area before the next prisoner could be called.

He swore, demanded to see his solicitor and took his top off before magistrates instructed his removal from the court.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “He’s 44, if you ask him he’ll tell you that he’s dead and died in 1974 which coincides with the year of his birth.

“He says he has a doctor, doctor D**k of D***land, and covered his cell in excrement and ate some of it.

“Then he was moved to another cell and flooded it. He was found in the park in Byram Street naked.

“It’s clear from his behaviour in the cells and in court just now that he has mental health difficulties.”

Magistrates gave Spencer a 12 month conditional discharge and said that he will have to pay £20 victim surcharge.