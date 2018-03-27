Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arsonist could have put the lives of other residents in danger at his flat complex when he tried to kill himself.

James Dunbar, who suffers from emotionally unstable personality disorder, set fire to his own flat last year, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 28-year-old lived in a block of flats on Southgate in Dewsbury and while other people lived in the flats, there was no evidence that any of them were occupied at the time of the blaze.

Judge Peter Collier QC, the Recorder of Leeds, told him: “Back on November 27, you called the police and said that you were going to set fire to your flat because you wanted to die and you did light a fire.

“The police did attend and you were, of course, rescued.”

Bearded Dunbar, who wore his long hair in a bun in the dock, had pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Sentencing Dunbar to two years’ imprisonment, the judge said: “Given your background and instability there are real risks until you begin to address the issues you face.”