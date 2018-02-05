Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists set a BMW alight outside a house in Liversedge in the early hours of Monday.

Firefighters from Dewsbury Fire Station were called to the Hightown area after the car’s owner woke to find the car ablaze.

The house on Fern Croft had to be evacuated because of the smoke.

No-one was injured but the car was completely destroyed.

West Yorkshire Police were called and officers are investigating.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 2.12am to a report of a car fire on Fern Croft in Liversedge.

“Firefighters attended and put out the fire which had caused significant damage to a BMW 320 car. The fire is being treated as an arson and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place.

“Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the street at around the time the fire took place or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180059004.”