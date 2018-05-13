The video will start in 8 Cancel

A plumber returned to his work van to find suspected arsonists had set it on fire and destroyed it.

The Vauxhall Astra van had been parked in a car park next to Kirkheaton cricket club on Saturday evening.

Firefighters based at Huddersfield fire station were called out at around 5am to deal with the incident just off Bankfield Lane.

A fire service spokesman said it appeared that the van had been deliberately set on fire.

“We used a hose reel to put it out,” he said. “We had to wearing breathing apparatus because of the amount of noxious chemicals which car fires create.”

The burned-out Astra was removed by recovery truck workers at around 9.30 on Sunday morning. Police attended the scene.