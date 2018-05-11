Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket delivery driver was caught drink driving - less than two hours after letting his friend drive his car because he’d had too much alcohol.

The night of bad luck for Asad Idris began at 1.30am on April 27 when police on patrol in Dewsbury pulled over his vehicle.

He was in the passenger seat after handing his friend the keys but unfortunately for him his pal had no insurance and the car was towed away.

Then at 3am police spotted Idris driving a Skoda Fabia, a different vehicle to his own, along Wakefield Road in Dewsbury.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that they recognised him from their earlier encounter where it was evident that he had been drinking.

The 31-year-old was arrested following a positive roadside breath test and further police station tests showed that he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was just over the limit of 35 microgrammes.

Idris, of Wharf Street in Dewsbury , pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

It was his second drink driving offence in 10 years following convictions from February 2011 of driving while over the limit, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified.

Then he was banned from driving for three years and ordered to take an extended retest.

In 2009 Idris was convicted of failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis and in 2005 was prosecuted after being caught drink driving.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that when police stopped him the first time his client was in the passenger seat as he was “sensible enough to allow his friend to drive.”

He added: “Foolishly though, at that time his friend didn’t have insurance and the vehicle was seized.

“Then at 3am he believed that he was sober as he had not had any more to drink.

“He was driving another vehicle when police’s attention was drawn to him and he’s fully co-operated with them.”

Mr Blanchard told magistrates that Idris will now lose his job as a delivery driver with Asda as a result of the incident.

They banned him from driving for 40 months and ordered him to take an extended retest before he gets his licence back.

They allowed Idris to take the drink driver’s awareness course, urging him to pay attention this time and not let the lessons go over his head.

He was fined £200 and will have to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.