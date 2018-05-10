Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Asda has put the brakes on a controversial fuel deposit scheme which saw customers paying a £99 deposit when they filled up their cars.

The scheme was an industry-wide policy update through Mastercard and Visa and was intended to ensure customers filling up at pay-at-pump tanks had enough money in their accounts to pay for it.

But after outcry from customers including Jade Louise of Dewsbury , who said she was debited £99 on top of her £5 petrol transaction, Asda has announced it is suspending the charge.

Her post on Facebook telling of her experience went viral. She said: “Don’t go to Asda for fuel!!!! Unless you can live without £99 for around two-to-three days!

“They’ve brought in a new system that allows them to take £99 out of your account as a ‘deposit’ for your fuel then a second transaction of the fuel you’ve actually taken and they don’t return the £99 until the second payment has cleared, which can take At least two days with Asda...."

According to the BBC the trial was introduced at three petrol stations to assess if it would help cut down fraud and stop customers going over their bank limits.

The deposit is intended to be cancelled as soon as the correct value is paid.

But now Asda has said the scheme requires coordination between MasterCard and Visa and customers' banks - and some banks are not able to comply.

In a statement, they said: "The intention of Visa and MasterCard in this trial was to ensure customers had sufficient funds in their account to pay for their fuel, and the £99 would be immediately released back to customers by their bank.

"Whilst we have received very few complaints about this process, until we can be given assurance that all banks are able to comply with the Visa and MasterCard rule change, we cannot continue to implement this change and risk harming our customers' trust in us."

Mastercard said a change in industry rules meant stations with pay-at-pump machines had to pre-authorise a value equivalent to a full tank of fuel, so that customers didn’t fill up with more fuel than they could afford.

Previously rules stated a pre-authorisation charge of £1 should be taken at pay-at-pump machines.