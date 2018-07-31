Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Asperger’s sufferer detained over a theft from House of Fraser in Huddersfield assaulted four police officers.

Liam Fitzgerald, 23, was detained at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre store on Saturday (July 28).

He was held by shop security staff after stealing a shirt and assaulted them during a struggle as they waited for police to arrive, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Fitzgerald then assaulted four officers as they attended to arrest him and there was CCTV footage of the incident, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He admitted assaulting the police officers but denied two assaults on store staff and the initial theft.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd said that he was wearing the shirt as he entered the store.

She explained that he suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and he acted in self-defence in response to how he was being handled.

Mrs Kidd said that he admitted that he assaulted police because he was upset due to his difficulties.

Magistrates told Fitzgerald, of Clare Hill, that his trial on the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on September 20.

He will be sentenced for the admitted offences following the outcome of this.

Magistrates remanded him into custody as he has been recalled to prison.