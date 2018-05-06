Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 12 local police officers a week are assaulted as they deal with criminals, a court was told.

Kirklees magistrates were asked to take into account the impact of this when sentencing a Lockwood woman for two counts of assaulting a constable.

They listened to a statement from West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins who said: “It is not acceptable to assume that assaults on police officers should be tolerated. It’s not simply part of their job.”

Seana McLean was arrested from the home she shares with her sister in Swan Court on April 15.

The Huddersfield court heard that the siblings were rowing and police arrived to find McLean stood outside the house crying with blood coming from her mouth.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the officers decided to arrest the 24-year-old.

She told magistrates: “She became agitated and started to self-harm, banging her head against the railings.

“The officers tried to handcuff her and she struggled and kicked out. She caught one of the officers on her legs with the handcuffs, causing injuries to her calf and bruising.”

McLean was taken into custody but continued to be aggressive throughout the journey.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty.

Mrs Jones read out a victim impact statement prepared by Chief Constable Collins.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

This unusual step was taken as magistrates are now being asked to consider the impact of assaults on police within the community when sentencing defendants responsible for them.

In it she said: “Officers are regularly subjected to assaults and threats.

“It’s not acceptable to assume that assaults on police officers and staff should be tolerated and it’s not simply part of their job.

“Assaults on them sometimes are serious and are always unacceptable. In West Yorkshire there are 12 assaults against police officers and staff per week so it’s an issue.”

Magistrates were told that the offences marked McLean’s third conviction for assaulting a police officer.

Her solicitor Sonia Kidd said that she admitted the assaults on a reckless basis as she had meant to harm herself and not anyone else.

She told magistrates that the row happened over a separate incident where her mother was assaulted and she was trying to explain to police what happened but they wouldn’t listen.

Mrs Kidd added that McLean blanks out in stressful situations and can’t always recall what happens around her.

But chairman Brian Castle told her: “This is the third time you’ve assaulted a police officer.

“We’ve heard from the Chief Constable about the impact. Police officers do not deserve to be treated like that no matter what the person’s difficulties are.”

McLean was sentenced to a nine month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer she hurt.