A woman considered jumping out of her window to safety after her partner knocked her unconscious in a brutal attack, a court heard.

The victim said she felt like an animal after being dragged by her hair, repeatedly kicked and punched and had objects hurled at her.

Bouncer David Jackson, of Fenton Square in Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But as his version of the attack is so different to his now ex-partner he will have to face an additional hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court before he can be sentenced.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said that the couple had been in a relationship for five years when the incident happened on April 10.

She told the court that his behaviour changed and he hit her.

Mrs Qureshi said that later that day Jackson locked the door at her Marsden home and took the keys from her.

While they were sat in the living room he then picked up a wooden potpourri bowl and threw it at her, catching her chest.

Mrs Qureshi said: “He towered over her, 6ft 5in tall, and punched her to the face.

“This caused her lip to bleed and he took her phone.

“She ran upstairs into the bathroom and shut the door but there was no lock and he dragged her by her hair into the spare bedroom.”

There Mrs Qureshi said the 46-year-old kicked her all over her body.

Mrs Qureshi said: “He punched her with such force that she was knocked out cold.

“When she came around he was still hitting her.”

The court was told that the victim then crawled into the bathroom to clean herself up and Jackson threw a glass object at the door.

A neighbour called police and Jackson was arrested.

Mrs Qureshi said: “She said she felt like an animal after the incident, the amounts of kicks and punches she took from him.

“She contemplated jumping out of the bedroom window to escape.”

Jackson’s solicitor Andy Day said that he was pleading guilty to avoid his ex having to go through the ordeal of a trial.

He explained that his client, a doorman for 30 years, had a verbal argument with his partner and pushed her.

Mr Day added that Jackson said he was assaulted by her during the row as she pulled out some of his dreadlocks.

He said: “He accepts that his actions were beyond what one would consider reasonable in the circumstances.

“But he would say that there were significant exaggerations in that situation.”

District Judge Michael Fanning said that the parties’ two accounts were so different that the court would have to hold a Newton hearing, a form of mini trial to determine the true facts of the case.

Jackson will be sentenced following the outcome of this hearing on July 16.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting the complainant or going to her home.