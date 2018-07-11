Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was repeatedly punched and had his mobile phone stolen when he was attacked near a Dewsbury pub.

Kyle Lindley bragged to a friend: “watch this” before launching the unprovoked assault on the victim near to the Black Horse pub in Edge Top Road, Thornhill.

The 27-year-old was jailed for five months after appearing in court via a video link from HMP Doncaster.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the victim was walking near to the public house when he came across Lindley and another male.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “He recognised the defendant and simply said ‘hello’ but there was no response.

“As he got closer the defendant said to his friend: ‘watch this’ and punched the victim and he fell to the floor.”

The man fell backwards and felt immediate pain and shock, Mr Wills said.

He asked Lindley what he had done wrong but he simply mumbled a reply and punched him again, this time in the nose while he was still on the ground.

Mr Wills said: “The victim was again asking what he’d done wrong and the defendant told him to get up and leave the area.

“As he was getting up his mobile phone fell out of his coat pocket and the defendant picked it up and said: ‘I’ll be having that.’”

Lindley, of Daleside in Thornhill Edge, also stole his sunglasses and struck him a third time to his left ear telling him: “That’ll teach you for talking s**t about me.”

The victim was carrying a bag full of personal possessions and these were emptied out into the road by his attacker.

Lindley pleaded guilty to assault by beating and theft from a person.

Magistrates were told about another incident the banned driver admitted to in which he stole a van and drove it while two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

On March 19 Lindley and another male were picked up by another man and offered a lift to Low Road in Dewsbury.

The man then saw a friend at the Nelson pub on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, and got out of the white Vauxhall Astra to speak with him, leaving the keys in the ignition.

Lindley then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the vehicle.

He was sighted by police at 4.30am the following day on Dewsbury Ring Road and they boxed him at a set of traffic lights with the assistance of other officers.

They smelt alcohol on his breath, arrested him and took breath samples.

These showed that he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Lindley also admitted to charges of driving while over the prescribed limit, taking a conveyance without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “He’s going nowhere but custody for these matters.

“He appears to be going off the rails.”

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks and banned him from driving for a further four years and 10 weeks.

Lindley will have to pay his victim £85 to replace his phone and £50 for assaulting him.