Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at Rajas takeaway following the dismissal of a court case against two men.

Brandon Copperwaite, 22, and Dale Donaldson, 24, who had been charged with attempted murder, have had their case dismissed with all charges dropped.

The pair had been charged in connection with a shooting at Rajas takeaway on Bradford Road in the early hours or March 5.

Rajas manager Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, suffered serious injuries when he was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who had burst into the takeaway demanding cash.

Mr Mahmood ended up in intensive care in hospital but has since been released.

The case against Mr Copperwaite and Mr Donaldson was dismissed by Leeds Crown Court on June 22.

The men faced several other charges that were also dropped.

Mr Copperwaite, of Thornhill Bridge Lane, Brighouse, was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, robbery and supplying Class A drugs.

Mr Donaldson, of Deighton Road, Deighton, was also charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

All the charges have been dropped.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the shooting incident at Rajas remained under investigation.