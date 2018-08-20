Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who got behind the wheel while three times over the legal limit may be sent to prison.

Mohammed Ramzan, of Sandene Drive in Crosland Moor, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

On August 1 he was caught by police driving his black Audi A4 along Dryclough Road in Crosland Moor

He was arrested and breath tests revealed that he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is just over three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

His case was adjourned because a member of the Probation Service needs to interview him before he can be sentenced.

An all options report, including custody, was ordered ahead of his sentencing on August 30.

Ramzan was banned from driving in the interim.