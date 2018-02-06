Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has called on the Health Secretary to act quickly to stop the “dreadful” trade in “fake medicine” sold to families with an autistic child.

Mr Sheerman raised the issue during Commons Health and Social Care questions, saying the Westminster Commission on Autism – which he chairs – was releasing a report on the topic.

Care minister Caroline Dinenage said the Government would “look at it”.

Mr Sheerman also raised US President Donald Trump’s controversial tweet about the NHS and Jeremy Hunt ’s Twitter response.

Attacking Democrat plans for universal healthcare, the president had claimed that “thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U (health) system is going broke and not working.”

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had responded: “NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage – where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance.”

I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance https://t.co/YJsKBAHsw7 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 5, 2018

Mr Sheerman said: “Can I send a brief message of congratulation to the Secretary of State for his rapid response to President Trump on the values of the NHS.

“But can I ask him a serious question as chair of the Westminster Autism Commission. We are about to bring out a new report on fake medicine as sold to families with an autistic child. When that report comes out in the next few days, will he act very quickly to stop this dreadful trade?”

Ms Dinenage added: “Mr Speaker, on the basis he’s been so very charming to the Secretary of State, we will of course look at it.”

The Westminster Commission on Autism launched its inquiry into the topic of fake autism treatment and the promotion of so-called “cures” for the condition following its initial inquiry and report on access to healthcare for autistic people.

The cross-party commission website encouraged people to complete a survey detailing their experiences, saying: “There have been reports in the media of individuals and companies selling unethical, harmful and sometimes banned substances and practices as treatments or even ‘cures’ for autism.”

Along with MPs, the commission also has autistic people, parents and carers, charities, academics and health professionals among its members.