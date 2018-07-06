Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An autistic man was groped at a bus stop.

The victim was sexually assaulted as he waited for a bus in Batley.

His attacker, 59-year-old Lee Birch, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the victim was waiting for a bus at the junction of Bradford Road and Station Road on November 7 last year.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The male, an adult with disabilities, was waiting at the bus stop when he was approached by Birch.

“He struck up a conversation with the victim and cornered him in the bus stop.”

There Birch patted the victim on his cheek before rubbing him in the crotch area over his clothing and touching his chest.

Birch, of Trentham Street in Leeds, tried to pass his phone number onto him and he made a note of that, magistrates were told.

A few days later the victim saw Birch again. He followed him and the complainant told his support worker who called police.

Mr Wills said: “The offence took place over clothing but the victim was particularly vulnerable, being autistic.”

Kirklees magistrates were told that while Birch was on bail for the offence he was being investigated for an identical matter.

He now faces sentencing for that at Warwick Crown Court on July 16.

Magistrates committed Birch to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on the other matter on July 24.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.