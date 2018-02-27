The video will start in 8 Cancel

The secrets of being a good bartender can be found on Ciprian Hura’s book shelf.

After being crowned Huddersfield’s Best Bartender, Ciprian revealed that the key to success is being an avid reader of books about cocktail making.

Ciprian, 29, who works at Harvey’s Bar & Kitchen at Fenay Bridge, created a version of the gin-based White Lady to take top spot in a competition hosted by The Jules Verne pub in the town centre.

In his version, the egg white was removed and replaced with grapefruit foam.

Ciprian, originally from Romania, said: “I spend a lot of time reading books about cocktails and other drinks.

“To be a good bartender you have to be passionate and to work hard. Being sociable is also important in this industry.

Ciprian, who previously worked at The Woodman Inn at Thunder Bridge, said he also enjoyed chatting to people.

“Sometimes people we meet are upset or down, so we try to help them out.”

His colleague at Harvey’s, Holly Pilkington, said: “Ciprian is really good with flavours and is also good with people. We are very proud of him.”

Competition runner-up was Adam Cowell and third was Julia Wood – both of whom work at Vox Bar on Wood Street in the town centre.

According to pub director Dale Pollard, bartenders “have the power to make or break a business faster than anything else.”

Dale, who is a director of Wentsford Pubs, owner of The Jules Verne, added: “Bartenders not only need to have great product knowledge about the drinks they serve, they also need to know just enough about everything, so as to be able talk to anyone at anytime and make them feel welcome.

“The taste and presentation of a drink is vital.

“Pints and cocktails alike can vary massively in taste and appearance due to how the bartender prepares and pours the drink.

“A bartender that greets you with a smile, that can recommend you a new drink based on your current preferences, that makes you interested in the drink before you have tasted it and that when you leave the bar makes you feel you are valued and makes you excited for your next visit..that is the Holy Grail of bartenders!”