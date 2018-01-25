Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planners are continuing to work on proposals to build an extra junction on the M62 at Fixby DESPITE the scheme being axed by the government.

The multi-million pound project, earmarked for land close to the bridge over the A641 at Huddersfield Road, between Rastrick and Bradley, was first mooted in 2012.

But it was missing from a £220m package of anti-congestion measures announced by the government in March last year.

Highways England has stressed that while it has previously undertaken studies to look at the viability of a junction 24a it is “not currently working on any proposals” and the scheme does not form part of its Road Investment Strategy 2015-2020.

But that has been contradicted by Kirklees Council which claims it is “working together” with Highways England on “understanding the potential benefits” of junction 24a and that a study is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “At the moment the scheme is not in any forward funding plan for Highways England.

“When this study is finalised, Highways England, Kirklees Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will review the outcomes and decide whether there is benefit in progressing the scheme to a point where it could be considered for funding.”

The plan for junction 24a continues to form part of strategic priority schemes to be funded by the West Yorkshire Transport Fund. The indicative cost is listed as between £20m and £40m.

The picture was made further confusing after Highways England confirmed that it had previously allocated £12,000 from its Congestion Relief Fund to look at the feasibility of improvements at the existing M62 junction 24 at Ainley Top, but not junction 24a.

Last week the Examiner revealed that plans for junction 24a had been scrapped, potentially pouring cold water on a string of associated developments in Kirklees and Calderdale including a controversial proposal to build 1,500 homes on Bradley Park Golf Course and a 57-acre business park at Clifton.

Planners with Calderdale Council remained bullish. The council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Clr Barry Collins, said the development of an Enterprise Zone at Clifton was “never dependent” on the proposals for junction 24a.

He added: “However, if the Highways Agency choose to move forward with the junction 24a proposals at some time in the future we would then accommodate this opportunity.”