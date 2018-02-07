Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local ‘B’ road is among the most congested routes in the UK at peak times, it is claimed.

Drivers who use the B6117 near Dewsbury wasted around 36 hours last year due to getting caught up in congestion.

The B6117 runs from the A644 Huddersfield Road at Dewsbury to Heckmondwike and, in the opposite direction, to Horbury Bridge near the Go Outdoors store.

Transport firm Inrix named the B6117 as the ninth most congested route in the UK. The top three were all in London.

In eighth place was the A658 Harrogate Road to Victoria Street, Leeds, where drivers lost 40 hours in congestion last year.

In London, drivers lost an average of 74 hours in 2017, an hour more than in 2016.

Manchester was next with an average of 39 hours, followed by Lincoln and Birmingham, according to data from Inrix.

The Government said it was investing £23bn in road schemes which would help to reduce such congestion.

Graham Cookson, chief economist at Inrix, said: “Combined with the rising price of motoring, the cost of congestion is astonishing - it takes billions out of the economy and impacts businesses and individuals alike.”

Drivers in London travel at an average of less than 13mph during peak times, according to Inrix.

London was ranked seventh out of 1,360 global cities covered by the study for congestion. Los Angeles came top with 102 hours a year lost by the average peak time driver.

Thailand had the worst congestion out of 38 countries covered by the study, with an average 56 hours a year lost to congestion at peak times.