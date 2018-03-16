Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Babies can once again be born at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The hospital’s birth centre was shut several days ago due to a high number of seriously ill patients needing treatment.

The unit reopened at 1pm today (Friday) after what the hospital said was “a temporary closure caused by the winter pressures.”

A spokeswoman added: “All mums who have chosen to have their babies there are advised to call the numbers on their letters when they go into labour to discuss coming in with their midwives as is usual.

“The centre was closed last week after a surge in demand caused by high numbers of very poorly patients requiring admission to hospital for treatment.”

When it was closed all babies had to either be born in Calderdale Royal Infirmary in Halifax, which has labour wards and a birth centre, or at home.

After the Examiner’s story about it closing there was an overwhelming number of positive comments about the birth centre and its staff.

Beth Auty said: “I’m due to give birth in four days and after looking around the birth unit I loved it immediately. I don’t want to go to Halifax to give birth.

“As a first time mum I wanted everything to be as stress free as possible. The midwives and staff at Huddersfield are brilliant and none of this is their fault.

“All I can say is that the staff and the birth centre are wonderful. The midwives say they are working constantly to support all the women who are due to give birth in the next few weeks. They are doing all they can to continue the superb service.”

Maria Mazhar, who is due in the next week or so, added: “I have wanted the birth centre as the location for my delivery, yes, because HRI is closer than Calderdale and I don’t want to get stuck on the Elland bypass while in labour. It’s a long way away, notorious for bad traffic.”