Three armed robbers stole around £3,000 from a Liversedge petrol station on Wednesday night.

Staff at Millbridge petrol station on Bradford Road were threatened with weapons, believed to have been hammers.

The suspects - all wearing balaclavas - forced staff at the Co-op food shop and petrol station to open the office safe.

They then raided the shop for money and scratchcards worth an estimated £3,000.

All the robbers escaped in a blue Vauxhall Vectra and drove away down Bradford Road (A638) in the direction of Cleckheaton.

West Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured in the raid, which took place at around 10.50pm on Wednesday July 25.

A spokesperson for the Co-op, said: “Fortunately, no one was hurt and the store has reopened today to serve the community.

"The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a wide range of measures to deter criminal activity and aid convictions.

"We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180368166 or via the Force’s 101 LiveChat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.