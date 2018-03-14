Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new initiative to help older people avoid falling victim to financial scams has been launched by a high street bank.

Santander has set up a new Scam Avoidance School (SAS) to address the number of scams targeted at the over 60s.

The scheme will be rolled out across every one of its 806 branches next week (starting March 19), including it branches in Huddersfield , Brighouse , Holmfirth , Heckmondwike and Dewsbury .

Age UK figures suggest those defrauded in their own homes are two-and-a-half times more likely to either die or go into residential care within a year.

Santander’s move follows research among the over 60s into what worries them about scams and fraud.

The lesson, which includes interactive activities and a handout to take away, covers the tricks scammers use to reel people in, explains how to spot email and text scams and covers contactless fraud and cashpoint fraud.

The campaign is being backed by former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman, 73, who was first to sign up to the SAS after a personal experience of fraud when his daughter-in-law lost about £16,000.

Age UK figures show 53% of those age 65 and over – about 5m people – have been targeted by scammers.

Santander’s research revealed that 64% of the over 60s are worried about the threat of fraud and scams with 82% thinking more should be done to educate them.

One in five over 60s believe they have been approached more than 10 times by scammers in the last year.

The average lost by over 60s who had fallen victim to scammers was £401. Previous research from Santander revealed that older victims of scams will, on average, lose more than double that of younger age groups.

The research also found that while 95% of over 60s own a mobile phone and 96% have a computer, about one in five avoid online banking for fear of being targeted by scammers.

Some 8% of those who had fallen for a scam admitted that being ill at the time was to blame for them letting their guard down, while 18% felt that confusion using modern technology made them particularly vulnerable at the point they were scammed.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, said: “Our SAS has been developed to address the fact that more needs to be done to help older people who may be vulnerable to falling victim to fraudsters and scammers.

“Our research has given us important insight into what really worries them, and of course our own data provides a picture of the kind of scams that they are falling for.

“We believe that education and public awareness is absolutely key to tackling what is currently one of the biggest threats to the security of people’s finances. We hope that with a little bit of scam-avoidance knowledge, our O60 pupils can feel empowered to stop scammers in their tracks.”