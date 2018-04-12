The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has appeared in court accused of car theft and a string of other driving offences.

Lee Ewart, of Turnsteads Mount in Cleckheaton, was before Kirklees magistrates in custody.

He is accused of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and using it without insurance and while he was disqualified from driving.

The alleged theft took place at a Cleckheaton address in March last year.

(Image: Google Maps)

The 33-year-old denies these matters.

He also pleaded not guilty to driving along Quaker Lane in Liversedge while disqualified and without insurance on August 13.

But he did admit to getting behind the wheel of a Peugeot 106 and driving that car while disqualified and without insurance.

He was stopped by police as he drove along Cravendale Road in Dewsbury on April 11 last year.

His trial on the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on July 23.

He was banned from driving in the interim.