Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver who left a librarian seriously injured in a head-on smash led police on a chase around Dewsbury streets - while he was on crown court bail for the earlier crash.

Yasser Ali was in May sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for an offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The victim, Alison Roberts, had to have a metal plate inserted into her arm after the 28--year-old lost control of his Audi S3 and ploughed into her Ford Fiesta.

Ali was on bail awaiting his hearing at Bradford Crown Court when he was caught behind the wheel again in Dewsbury.

Upon seeing police the disqualified driver drove away from them at speed and was caught only after he abandoned his car and tripped up as he attempted to flee the officers on foot.

Ali appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ via a secure dock from custody.

He pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and using a vehicle without insurance.

Shortly after 10pm on February 24, police driving along Dewsbury ring road spotted Ali driving a Volkswagen Passat in the opposite direction.

They felt that he was travelling too quickly and so turned their car around and followed him.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the officers believed he was trying to avoid detection as he continued his journey onto Savile Road and Mill Street East at speed.

He told magistrates: “There was a bridge that requires extreme care and he overtook a vehicle on the brow of the hill of that bridge.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It was not possible to see other vehicles coming from the other side and he didn’t slow down as he turned onto Slaithwaite Road, bouncing over the speed bumps.

“His speed was now in excess of 50mph in 30mph residential areas.”

Ali, of Camroyd Street in Dewsbury , then hurtled the wrong way down a one way system.

As he headed onto Frank Lane another driver heading towards him was forced to go onto the pavement to avoid collision, the third vehicle that had to move over due to Ali’s terrible driving.

Ali increased his speed to 60mph as he turned into a community centre car park on Brewery lane.

This was a dead end and he tried to flee from the vehicle but tripped up and the officers caught him and escorted him back to their vehicle.

Mr Wills said: “His driving fell far below what was expected of a safe and competent driver and it was pure luck that no pedestrians or vehicles were involved in an accident with him.

“The defendant knew he was a banned driver following a crash back in 2018 and said he knew police wanted him to stop and were after him.

“He accepted trying to lose police and said: ‘I just panicked - I wish I’d just stopped’.”

Ali was taking an Audi S3 for a test drive when he lost control on a bend in Godley Lane, Halifax , in August 2016.

He was travelling at more than 60mph when he smashed head-on into Miss Roberts’ vehicle, sending it spinning across the road. He then fled the scene.

As well as being jailed for 30 months he was banned from driving for 39 months at the sentencing hearing in May.

His solicitor Shahid Ali told magistrates: “There are aggravated factors as it was an offence committed on bail. It’s accepted that the driving was poor and there was excessive speed but not ridiculously excessive speed.”

Magistrates sentenced Ali to 26 weeks in custody for the new offences and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

They banned him from driving for a further 24 months and told him that he will have to take an extended re-test before he is allowed to drive again.