A banned driver said he got behind the wheel after his friend had too much to drink.

Vijard Hussain, 28, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that the incident occurred shortly after 2am on Wednesday, January 10.

Police followed the Vauxhall Astra onto West Park Road in Batley and indicated at Hussain to stop, which he did eventually.

They spoke with Hussain and he responded: “I haven’t got a licence.”

In November 2015 he was jailed for six months and banned from the road for two years following his conviction for dangerous driving and driving with no insurance or a licence.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he led police on a 60mph chase through residential streets before abandoning the vehicle and running into a house.

Although the ban has since expired, Hussain was still unable to legally drive as he has not taken the required extended retest to get his licence back.

Magistrates were told that the Astra belonged to Hussain’s friend but he’d had a few drinks that night.

Hussain, of Hutton Drive in Heckmondwike, then took the decision to drive them home.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.