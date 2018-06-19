The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver ignored his ban - two days after appearing in court for drug driving.

Shane Hartley was not aware that he had been disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel, his solicitor said.

The 26-year-old was stopped by police as he drove along Calder Road in Dewsbury on May 26.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the officers quickly established that he was a banned driver.

Hartley said he was not aware of his disqualification but was not in court when magistrates handed him the six month totting disqualification in April.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates were told that he was stopped by police just two days after appearing in court to be sentenced for an offence of driving while under the influence of drugs.

His solicitor Lesley Cowling explained that the vehicle belonged to a friend of a friend and he didn’t know that he had been banned from the road.

She said that Hartley, who has an HGV licence, was trying it out and believed that he was covered to drive under a trade policy.

Miss Cowling added that the drug offence last December was a one-off and Hartley took drugs very rarely.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Hartley, of Rakes Parade in Blackpool, will have his licence endorsed with six penalty points and will have to pay £85 victim surcharge.