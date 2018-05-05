Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disqualified driver got behind the wheel for a fourth time – after a security guard caught him LIVING in his car.

William Wood was moved on from the industrial estate where he was parked and got pulled over by police in the process, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Jailing him for six weeks, chairman Brian Castle told him: “Court orders are to be obeyed and clearly you are not amenable to that.”

The 28-year-old was stopped by police as he drove his Peugeot along Mill Street East in Dewsbury at 12.30am on April 1.

He was very cooperative with the officers, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told Kirklees magistrates: “He got out of the vehicle and told the officers straight away that he was fully aware that he was a banned driver and accepted that he didn’t have insurance because of that.”

Wood, of Nelson Street in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for two years in February last year.

The offence was his fourth for driving whilst disqualified. He was back in court in January and given a conditional discharge for producing cannabis.

Wood claimed he wasn’t aware that the drugs were in the house which he was allowed to move into rent free on the condition that he maintained the property.

Magistrates heard that the recent offence happened after a security guard asked him to move his car.

He had been living in the vehicle, which was parked up on an industrial estate, and felt under pressure to moving in on after the security guard confronted him.

Wood is currently subject to a community order which he found difficult engaging with due to various difficulties in his life including an unstable relationship and accommodation.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “This is his fourth offence of driving whilst disqualified. Life has been against him recently but seems to be improving.

“He’s very much in the last chance saloon. A custodial sentence would be his first experience of custody, perhaps in this instance it doesn’t have to be today.”

But magistrates said they had no choice but to send him to prison.

Mr Castle told him: “Court orders are to be obeyed and clearly you are not amenable to that.

“At some point a court has to take a stance and we’re taking it.”

Wood was also banned from driving for an additional 18 months and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

As he was led out of the courtroom by security officers, an elderly supporter shouted: “Waste of space. He needs help not punishment.”