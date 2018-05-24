The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers have expressed their frustration after seizing a FIFTH vehicle from a banned driver in just 12 months.

Kirklees proactive policing team, which targets criminals using the roads, seized this Toyota Yaris in Berry View at Newsome after the disqualified male driver tried to get away from officers who were in a marked police car.

In a tweet, a member of the Team said: “This is the fifth vehicle Kirklees Proactive Team have taken from this male in just over 12 months and he still continues to drive. He will be reported to court once again!”

The seizure earlier this week was praised by Kirklees Superintendent Marianne Huison:

They replied: “Thanks Ma’am. Unfortunately our experience tells us he will not learn...as we can do is keep putting them before the court, the rest is out of our control.”

Other twitter users echoed the frustration felt by police officers.

One man said: “He needs jailing - clearly not bothered about the fines or the points.”

Another added: “Absolutely farcical. A lot of laws need revising, with tougher sentences for all repeat offenders.”

One person wrote: “Cops must be sick of throwing him in front of a judge to see him walk out smiling. Must make them think ‘it is worth it?’

“Just to have wrists slapped and on the road again in days.”

Earlier this month, another banned driver had her third vehicle seized - a Toyota Yaris - after she was caught driving without a licence or insurance on Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

And in January a mum had her third car seized in Newsome after a catalogue of road safety blunders. She was a banned driver and had been ferrying her children around without them wearing seatbelts.