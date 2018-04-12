Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre bar is the latest to ban plastic straws.

Revolution will be removing plastic straws from all 50 of its venues across the UK, including the bar on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield.

It is part of the ongoing sustainability campaign to reduce unnecessary plastic.

The bar chain said it once ordered 30 million plastic straws.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Revolution say: “Instead a biodegradable, fully compostable alternative manufactured from PLA (a plant-based plastic), will be available to customers who specifically ask for and require a straw.”

It comes after Kirklees Council said they wanted to ban single-use plastic cups, straws, bags and cutlery in the borough to stop it from adding to the mountain of plastic waste created.