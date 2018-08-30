Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This horrific photo shows the injuries caused to a cat who got caught in barbed wire.

The tortoiseshell cat was spotted trapped in barbed wire earlier this month in Huddersfield , but was left there overnight until her owners rescued her.

Sally Fletcher, of volunteer group Hudds Feral and Strays , said the owner did take their pet to vets but didn't follow aftercare procedures, resulting in the wounds becoming infected.

Her owner then planned on putting her down due to the cost of treatment.

But the group, who have been rescuing and rehoming felines across town and beyond for more than a year, agreed to raise funds to try to save the cat and her limbs.

Now nicknamed Barbie, she has undergone a skin flap procedure.

Sally said: "Barbie is currently at Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall enduring a daily routine of being sedated and having wet/dry dressings applied and removed to get rid of the infected skin and tissue."

To help the group fund Barbie's treatment, which could cost between £3-4,000, donate here .