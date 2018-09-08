South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they've called in the North East Counter Terrorism unit after a knife incident in the town centre this morning.

Officers were called to Barnsley town centre at 8.20am following reports that a woman was threatening people with a knife.

One man has received minor injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber, said: "At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation.

"The investigation is being led by South Yorkshire Police but we are receiving support from detectives at Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

"It is not appropriate to speculate further."

Members of the public have been asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or there is a risk to life.