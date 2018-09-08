South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they've called in the North East Counter Terrorism unit after a knife incident in the town centre this morning.
Officers were called to Barnsley town centre at 8.20am following reports that a woman was threatening people with a knife.
One man has received minor injuries.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber, said: "At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation.
"The investigation is being led by South Yorkshire Police but we are receiving support from detectives at Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
"It is not appropriate to speculate further."
Members of the public have been asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or there is a risk to life.
Senior officer makes statement
SYP Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Forber, has updated us with the latest official line.
He has confirmed detectives from the counter terrorism section have been called in to support them.
He said: “We understand this morning’s incident will have been distressing and shocking for those in the town centre and wider Barnsley communities.
“Rest assured we are working relentlessly to piece together what happened.
“A kitchen knife has been recovered by officers and is being forensically examined.”
Counter terrorism officers involved
Police have just confirmed a woman is in custody and a kitchen knife was recovered.
They have said they are keeping an “open mind” about the incident but have called in Counter Terrorism support.
South Yorkshire Police has said there will be an increased police presence at this afternoon’s football match, Barnsley v Walsall
Town centre returning to normal
People caught up in the incident have said they were locked in shops for about half-an-hour.
Shoppers inside the town’s M&S were reportedly shut inside while the attack went on.
An eye witness is now claiming that the ‘stabbed’ victim was barely injured and hasn’t needed hospital treatment.
Some police cordons are still in place but the town centre is back to normal for the most part.
A short video from the scene
Some photos from the scene
Photos by Danny Lawson, Press Association (PA)
Forensics searching bins
The true nature of this incident is still unfolding.
There are some reports of forensics officers searching through bins with a mirror.
Peel Street and the market have been closed for a time.
Confusion about scale of the incident
There’s reports of other victims on other media sites and social media, but police at the moment are saying it’s just the one.
Claims about the identity of the alleged attacker is also on Twitter.
Police have not yet commented on either of those claims.
One person in custody
Police are saying one person has been arrested but an investigation has been launched to see if it was an isolated attack.
It is thought there were early fears that it was a terrorist attack but that has not been confirmed.
Multiple police scenes in Barnsley
Police have descended on Barnsley town centre this morning and apparently sealed off large sections of the town centre after multiple incidents.
Early reports are that a woman with a knife was spotted.
One man has been injured.
South Yorkshire Police are currently working to establish if there is still a threat from others.