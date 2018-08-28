Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barry Sheerman has hit back at suggestions a tweet he posted more than six years ago was racist.

The Labour MP for Huddersfield was criticised last week when followers produced the tweet, which was posted in April 2012 calling for a coffee shop in London to employ English workers.

In it, he wrote: "Just had worst coffee&bacon bap [sic] in London at Victoria Station. Why can't Camden Food Co employ English staff?".

The tweet was re-shared by followers criticising him when he wrote online on Tuesday last week that the "tolerant comradely Labour Party" was "under attack from those who despise diversity & fraternity".

Dozens responded to the tweet last week, with many re-sharing the post from 2012.

Barry released a response this morning (Tues) again on his Twitter account, writing: "Those who have been mining my tweets have discovered one in which I called for more jobs for English people! This was when Labour under Gordon Brown also called for British jobs for British people! It was not racist & I make no apology!".

Barry also revealed last week that he had written to the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over concerns about the left-wing group Momentum, who he claims could damage the Party's chances at winning the next election.