Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has written to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to express his concerns that a Momentum tour will seriously damage the Labour party and their chances of winning the next General Election.

Members of Kirklees Momentum, which supports Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, are to host Derby MP Chris Williamson as part of his democracy roadshow.

Mr Williamson, a committed ally of Mr Corbyn, is touring the country calling for the open selection of Labour’s MPs and will be at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday evening.

Mr Williamson, who was re-elected in last year’s general election said his roadshow stops off wherever it has been invited and brushed off criticism that it was targeting MPs hostile to Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

He called it “democracy for the many”.

He added: “This tour is holding events wherever we’re invited. And if MPs are sincere about representing our movement and our country then they obviously have nothing to worry about.

“Yes some MPs have thrown their toys out of the pram, but this elitist behaviour has to stop.”

But Mr Sheerman, who is aware of the meeting but will not attend, has hit back with a direct letter to Corbyn.

In his letter, he said: " Our colleague Chris Williamson is speaking in a number of constituencies in the North of England including mine in Huddersfield.

"You will now that Chris refers to these visits as part of his Democracy Road Show, whilst many of those who are associated with him describe them as the Deselection Road Show.

"Many of his visits are to constituencies with sitting Labour MPs who are deemed to be of moderate wing of the party.

"I understand that Chris Williamson believes these Road Show visits are fully endorsed by the leadership of the party and by you personally.

"The list that is being put about as targeting moderate MPs in West Yorkshire include myself, Yvette Cooper, Paula Sherriff , Tracy Brabin , Holly Walker-Lynch, Hilary Benn, John Grogan, Mary Creagh and Rachel Reeves.

"I am deeply concerned that the future of our Party will be put in jeopardy if Chris Williamson's activities are not promptly condemned by you as the leader of our Party.

"Jeremy you and I have known each other for a very long time and you will, I am sure, be aware that I would not raise this matter unless I was deeply concerned that this activity will seriously damage our Party's chances of winning the next General Election.

"Yours fraternally

"Barry."

Mr Sheerman, 77, entered Parliament in 1979. The veteran MP is widely considered to be a centrist.

In June 2016 he refused to rule himself out from standing as a ‘stalking horse’ in a leadership battle to oust Jeremy Corbyn.

Two months later he backed a motion of no confidence in Mr Corbyn and threw his weight behind Owen Smith’s challenge for the party leadership.

Momentum's event takes place on Friday at 7pm at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Mr Williamson will come to Huddersfield accompanied by Tosh McDonald, president of the train drivers’ union ASLEF following appearances in Durham, Liverpool, Plymouth and Ilford. Future stops include Merthyr Tydfil, Barrow-in-Furness and Rotherham.

The pair’s democracy roadshow website contains a downloadable guide for members to set up their own Constituency Labour Party. Its advice includes “Find and organise Corbyn supporters” and “Join Momentum”.

