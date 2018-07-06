Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bathroom company is splashing out on 10 new showrooms after securing a £2m funding deal - creating 50 jobs.

Cubico (UK) Ltd – which owns the Easy Bathrooms brand – has reached a deal with business finance provider ThinCats to support its expansion plans.

The Birstall-based retailer designs and sells bathrooms to trade and retail customers from 15 showrooms – including ones in Huddersfield, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield – as well a trade counter at its distribution centre at Oakwell Way, Birstall.

The funding will enable Cubico to invest in 10 more showrooms this year, creating 40 jobs in-store and 10 at head office.

The business was founded in 2014 by majority shareholder Craig Waddington, who has worked in the industry since 1999.

Since then, Cubico has developed to provide trade sales to national distributors, house builders and contractors under the Cubico brand and to the retail market under the trade name Easy Bathrooms.

Its products include bathroom furniture, shower enclosures, designer taps and modern and traditional bathroom suites.

Laura Green, finance director at Cubico, said: “When the business started, it was funded through equity and as the business has grown we have been able to take advantage of the opportunity to bring the shares back into company ownership with the management team.”

With ambitions to expand our number of showrooms significantly, the company had sought to refinance the debt on its balance sheet, she said – adding that the funding deal would allow Cubico to capitalise on its growing business and speed up its new showroom openings.

“Whereas previously we were looking at opening one store every three months, now thanks to the facility from ThinCats, we will be opening a new showroom every six weeks,” she said. “Our plan is then to consolidate, maximising our turnover through the new outlets.”

Dave Sherrington, of Leicestershire-based ThinCats, said: “This is a great example of a UK business that specialises in delivering stylish and affordable high-end products and deserves the funding to drive further growth and flourish.

“Cubico (UK) Ltd has developed an established process for successfully identifying and opening new stores. As a relationship-driven funding partner, we looked to gain a strong understanding of the business and its ambitions in order to structure an effective funding solution that will enable it to continue to invest in its store roll out, while maintaining a sufficient cash buffer to reduce pressure on the business as it grows.”