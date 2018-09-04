Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man repeatedly ignored a court order to keep away from his ex, a court heard.

Peter Willans was handed the restraining order in November last year.

It banned him from contacting his former partner but he allegedly ignored the terms three times between June 17 and 26.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates' Court that he contacted the victim by telephone numerous times.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three charges of breaching a restraining order.

His solicitor Lesley Cowling said that there is some bad blood between the pair.

She told the Huddersfield court that Willans' father will give evidence together with his boss who will verify his whereabouts when the alleged calls were made.

The new allegations will be added to his existing trial on November 21.

Willans, of Ealand Road in Batley , was given bail conditions to reside at his address, not contact the complainant and stay out of Mirfield .