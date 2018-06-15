The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want information about a blue Citroen van as investigations continue into the shooting of a man in a Birkby street.

Emergency services were called to Arnold Street in the early hours to reports a man had been shot.

Vajid Karim, 32, was shot by a masked gunman at 4.40am on Friday, June 8 . He suffered serious wounds to his leg and needed first aid in the street.

A neighbour, Muhammad Baig, 23, also of Arnold Street, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Now police have issued an appeal over a blue Citroen Berlingo van with the registration number Y342 VSB.

Officers issued an image which appeared to show the van for sale online for £299.

The van was seen in the Arnold Street and Wheathouse Road area of Birkby before being found abandoned in Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw this blue Citroen van at the time of the firearms discharge around Arnold Street or Wheathouse Road area or where it was found on Blackmoorfoot Road.

“In particular, I would be keen to speak to anyone who has any information about who had access to it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via the web chat facility at www.westyorkshirepolice.co.uk .

Baig was remanded in custody and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 9.