Snow brought havoc to West Yorkshire on Tuesday.
The snowfall, labelled the Beast from the East, hit the town and the Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings throughout the rest of the week.
The adverse weather conditions caused travel disruption on the M62 and local roads, although all schools remained open.
Follow live updates for today (Wednesday), including road closures, travel disruptions and cancellations and school closures, over on our new live blog here.
Feel free to send in your pictures on the snow covering the local scenery on Facebook or via email at editorial@examiner.co.uk.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Key Events
Round-up of today and looking ahead to the week
Right, we’re leaving you here. Looks like we’re going to be waking up to another white Huddersfield. You can check out exactly what the rest of the week’s weather has in store for us here:
-7° on Rishworth Moor
Temperatures are already beginning to plummet ahead of another night of heavy snowfall. One car up on Rishworth Moor was showing as low as -7°. It’s a cold one.
Our mast head and iconic landmark
Thanks to @Johnpopham for sharing this great shot of Castle Hill just now.
Calderdale snow update!
Some flake fun!
Okay, so we’re going off patch a hell of a lot sharing this tweet but it made us chuckle!
Highways England update
Highways England have shared a warning urging drivers to be prepared for bad weather.
Traffic conditions
Watch out if you’re heading home on the Woodhead Pass.
There’s hazardous driving conditions due to snow on the A628 according to our traffic reports.
Braving the snow - in flip flops!
True northern grit right there...
WATCH: Van slides in the ice and into a security barrier
This was on Keighley Road up at Ovenden earlier today.
Luckily nobody was injured.
Huge hailstones
We’ve had some hail here, too!
Holmfirth looking pretty in the snow
This lovely picture of the iconic Sid’s Café was taken by our photographer Simon Morley earlier this morning.
Help at hand for carers snowed in
Did you know that a team of 4x4 drivers are on stand by to help care workers reach residents needing urgent care today?
It’s one of the areas Kirklees oversees during a period of bad weather. Read more here.
WATCH: How much snow will fall this week?
This video shows the latest snowfall accumulation for this week.
Temperatures plummet to -5 on tops
Just looking at this picture makes us feel chilly.
Yellow warning in place for the rest of the week
According to Met Office, snowfall is likely throughout the rest of the week.
Yellow warnings are in place for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday for Yorkshire and the Humber.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”
Your pictures
Some more lovely shots of the Great Dusting of 2018.
How to avoid accidents on the road
If you’re worried about the conditions on the roads this week, here’s some advice for drivers on avoiding any winter mishaps.
Have a read here.
Amber weather warnings stay in place
Despite the lack of disruption so far, Amber weather alerts remain in place this morning.
Snow is expected to continue on and off throughout the day with temperatures not rising above -1. A yellow warning has then been issued for tonight. Brace yourselves for tomorrow - with temperatures set to drop as far as -6!
Just a bit of a dusting...
It’s almost as bad as the great sprinkling of 2014.
Canalside in the snow
Changes to services in Calderdale
A message from Calderdale Council:
“Due to the bad weather, some of our services have been affected. For the latest updates on disruptions and closures please visit http://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/winter-service-updates.”
Here is the list of Calderdale schools shut due to the weather this morning:
- Castle Hill Primary School
- Central Street Infant & Nursery
- Heptonstall Junior & Infant School
- Riverside Junior School
- St Mary’s Junior & Infant School (Sowerby Bridge)
- Stubbings Infant School
- Todmorden High School
- Wood Bank School
Schools open
No reports of any schools being closed this morning, according to the Kirklees website. This is despite a message from Shelley College last night warning parents the school would be closed today.
This may be updated throughout the day so keep an eye on it.
Changes to buses
Most services seem to be running as usual.
No road closures...yet
There doesn’t seem to be any road closures that we are aware of this morning - not according to traffic partners Inrix, anyway.
However, as you can imagine motorists are being warned to avoid rural, hazardous roads that are high up or exposed. The traffic may be worse but it’s definitely safer stick to main, arterial routes. This is what happened when one woman attempted driving up Holme Moss in a recent spell of snow.
Meanwhile, in Batley
Disruptions on the motorway...if you're heading east
Traffic is slow on the M62 eastbound over the tops between junctions 23 and 22 this morning due to the snowfall.
This is affecting traffic heading from Greater Manchester towards Huddersfield and Leeds.
Shelley College closed
One local school has apologised for saying it was closed tomorrow – due to the SNOW.
Shelley College posted a notice on its website this evening which said: “Shelley College closed today due to snow 27/02/18.” Read more here.