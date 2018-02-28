Snow brought havoc to West Yorkshire on Tuesday.

The snowfall, labelled the Beast from the East, hit the town and the Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings throughout the rest of the week.

The adverse weather conditions caused travel disruption on the M62 and local roads, although all schools remained open.

