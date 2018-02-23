The video will start in 8 Cancel

Saturday is looking to be the coldest day of 2018 so far.

Meteorologists at The Weather Channel have predicted it will feel as cold as -7°C (-19°F) tomorrow as the Siberian 'Beast from the East' takes hold.

And it's set to get even colder on Monday and as we move into March, with bookies predicting the coldest March in the UK on record, according to the Mirror.

Eleanor Bell, principal meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said it will begin to feel much colder over the next several days with temperatures tumbling as the 'Beast from the East' takes charge.

She said: "Temperatures are expected to fall well below normal widely across Europe through this week and continue into the beginning of March.

"High pressure centred over Scandinavia and northeast Europe will dominate the weather pattern, dragging in bitterly cold air from the east."

According to forecasters, the coldest spell is currently expected between February 26 and March 4.

Winds will generally be gentle or moderate, but they will be coming from a very cold source.

Friday is set to be chilly with plenty of winter sunshine, turning colder by the weekend as the easterly winds strengthen.

By Saturday the UK will be colder than Iceland as high pressure anchored over Scandinavia drags freezing air westwards across Europe.

Meanwhile, night-time temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are predicted drop sharply under clear skies, leading to widespread hard frost and dangerous icy conditions for many.