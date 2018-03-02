Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East is in its death throes but is not going without a fight.

Gale force easterly winds gusting to 50 and 60mph hit Huddersfield today – bringing a wind chill factor of minus 16deg C (3.2deg F).

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens warned people venturing outdoors to wrap up warm, but added: “Hopefully, apart from a bit of snow tonight, we are now in the dying throes of the Beast from the East. By tomorrow we are going to see the wind easing off somewhat.

Paul said Huddersfield had been hit by 28cms (11ins) of snow over the past few days and 30cms (30.8ins) over the hills, but added: “With the winds blowing we have seen one metre and two metre (3ft and 6.5ft) drifting in places.”

He said Wednesday’s maximum daytime temperature of minus 5.8deg C (21.5deg F) was the lowest recorded in the town since 2010 when one December day saw top temperatures of minus 6.8deg C (19.7deg F). Wednesday was likely to have been one of the coldest February days on record for Huddersfield, he said.

The Salendine Nook weatherman said weather systems pushing up from the south was taking the cold weather in the direction of Ireland, but added: “We are still left with these strong easterly winds of 50 to 60mph, but they will gradually ease throughout the day.”

He said Saturday could bring a little more snow with up to 2cms on high ground.

Said Paul: “By Monday, the winds will be southerly and temperatures should be up to 4 or 5deg C (39 or 41 deg F).

“In the short-term going into next week, the weather will be a little but more unsettled. It will be cold at times, but not as cold as it has been with showers which will be wintry on the hills.

“By the middle of next week, we wild be back to temperatures of 5 to 7deg C (39 to 44.6deg F), but there is always the threat of cold conditions threatening from the east until we get to the end of next week.

Here’s an hour-by-hour guide based on what Met office forecasters are predicting for Huddersfield today

11am: -1deg C cloudy

12pm: 0deg C cloudy

1pm: 0deg C mostly cloudy

2pm: -1deg C° cloudy

3pm: -1deg C cloudy

4pm: -1deg C cloudy

5pm: -1deg cloudy

6pm: -1deg C snow

7pm: -1deg C snow

8pm: -1deg C snow

9pm -1deg C snow

10pm: -1deg C snow

11pm -1deg C snow

12am: -1deg C cloudy