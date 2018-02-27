Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It now looks like the so-called Beast from the East will be with us until the weekend.

Latest forecasts show Huddersfield will be hit by snow all week right into the weekend.

There may be a decent snowfall tonight into tomorrow with snow showers through the week but the Met Office has now given a Yellow Warning for wind and snow on Saturday and Sunday in Yorkshire.

The Weather Channel is also predicting possibly heavy snowfalls on Saturday.

As the week goes on the winds are expected to pick up blowing the snow all over the place.

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens said: “There will be strong easterly winds for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with snow showers scattered at first but as the wind increases they will become heavier and more frequent. Where there is a concentration of showers some significant falls will accumulate 10-15cms of snow. This will drift and cause local blizzards.

“Through Friday it continues bitterly cold with further snow showers and a band of snow moving north on Saturday before less cold weather arrives for Sunday when we can say goodbye to our beast from the east.”

All the indications at the moment is that from Sunday into Monday next week temperatures will soar to 5˚C during the day and 2˚C at night with light rain and a breezy wind.