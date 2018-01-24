Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 20:

Hardeep Singh, 33, of Long Lane, Huddersfield. Assault on Zetland Street, Huddersfield, on August 20. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Tania Fox, 53, of Laithes Croft, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Committed fraud, as failed to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that she was living with her husband between May 18, 2013, and April 1, 2016. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin Winterbottom, 46, of Banks Avenue, Golcar. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on February 4. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Connor Cassidy, 21, of Fair Lea Road, Taylor Hill. Trespassed and stole a Sky Trophy, Wii box and a television on Spring Bank Corner, Spring Bank, Holmfirth, on August 1. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 36 hours, a programme requirements of 21 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to nine days. Ordered to pay £125 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tara Kershaw, 28, of Parker Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on November 24. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months,

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 21:

Stuart Dilnot, 59, of Calder Lane, Mirfield. Caused £200 to a house in Mirfield on September 25. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Suzzanne Kinnear, 26, of Brooklyn Drive, Cleckheaton. Caused £300 of damage to a glass window in a firedoor on Bishops Court, Cleckheaton, on July 5, and also on September 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £600 compensation in total.

Raheel Akhtar, 28, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for testing when suspected of an offence and drove a vehicle without insurance and while disqualified in Bradford on February 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Dean Paul Langford, 38, of Leeside Avenue, Brackenhall. Stole perfume worth £77.99 on King Street, Huddersfield, on September 10. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Ashley Benjamin, 34, of Percy Street, Fartown. Assault on Tanfield Road, Birkby on May 27. Also breached a restraining order on the same date. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of assault and criminal damage. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made, to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £500 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 22:

Christopher John Stephen Longworth, 37, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Stole four bottles of Jack Daniels whisky worth £72 from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on December 18. Also, with another person, stole three gift sets worth £210 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on December 19. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Graham, 37, of Edale Avanue, Newsome. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on November 17. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Michael McDonagh, 25, of Thorne Road, Thornton Lodge. Drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault of a police constable in Huddersfield on November 14. Also possession of cannabis resin at Huddersfield Police Station on the same date. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Bakhitiar Abbas Abraim, 32, of Swan Court, Swan Lane, Lockwood. Drink driving on New Laithe Hill, Huddersfield, on August 28. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 16 months.

Shoaib Chaudhry, 24, of Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor. Failed stop a vehicle when required to by a police officer on Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, and also failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle on Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor, both on December 7. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 19 months.

Robert Oldroyd, 28, of Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill Lees. Failed to comply with a closure order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, as entered premises on Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, on December 5. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Conrad Junior Williams, 39, of Station Road, Bradley. Drink driving on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on November 19. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Bai Jun Chen, 25, of Melting Point, Huddersfield. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Queen Street, Huddersfield, on December 2. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Joanne Elizabeth Foley, 47, of South Parade, Cleckheaton. Possession of a Class B drug at Huddersfield Police Station on September 9. Also drunk and disorderly behaviour on Hayburn Road, Healey, Batley, on December 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

John Anthony McCarthy, Stole four hats worth £39.99 from Sports Direct, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield, and assaulted a police constable in the same place, both on December 2. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 21 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cameron John McKay, 24, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Stole electric toothbrushes worth £119.90 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on November 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £119.90 compensation.

James Morley, 68, of Abbey Road, Healey, Batley. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for testing when suspected of being guilty of an offence in Staincliffe on December 3. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Josh Spence, 24, of Ealand Road, Batley. Assaulted two people in Dewsbury on AUgust 5. Fined £220 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Rory Whitlock, 40, of Elmwood Terrace, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Bradford Road, Batley, on November 25. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.