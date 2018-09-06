The video will start in 8 Cancel

Examiner readers are speaking out about fears that anti-social behaviour is rising in Huddersfield town centre.

This week there were calls for tougher action after a survey revealed growing dissatisfaction over what is being done about it across West Yorkshire.

Shoppers and business owners have expressed concerns about begging, litter, graffiti, drunkenness and teenage gangs in the town centre.

Dozens of people debated the root causes of the problems on our website and Facebook page.

Some claimed the problems weren't being tackled due to police cuts while others blamed late-night drinking.

Others said begging was increasing but some readers claimed that begging should not be considered anti-social behaviour.

Matthew Dreuitt, commenting on our website , said: "I don't go into Huddersfield town centre much but the police cuts have really affected everything. There's no bobbies on the beat like there used to be years ago."

Ian French said: "A lot of this crime spiked when the council decided to turn the street lights off at night to save money."

Reader TomF2 said: "Is anti-social behaviour worsening in the town centre?

"Yes, particularly on and around John William Street. I know many people who now avoid the town centre as much as possible."

On Facebook, Melvin Gray said: "Easily obtained and overly generous benefits are also a factor.

"Fewer young people want to take on real responsibilities for themselves."

Some questioned whether begging ought to be classed as anti-social behaviour.

Adam Taylor believes it is, saying: "The beggars are certainly growing. There is one who follows people around and even stands next to cash machines begging from people who have taken out their cash."

But John2018 said: "Disappointed the Examiner has decided to include homelessness (presumably 'beggars') as anti-social behaviour.

"Most of these people would prefer not to be sleeping in the subways and begging for money...begging is not anti-social behaviour."

Nicola Higginbottom added: "It's not homeless (people) carrying and using guns and knives. I think Huddersfield has bigger issues to solve other than beggars and homeless people."

Sue Moorhouse says: "It seems to me that the anti-social behaviour is caused by drunken idiots coming out of the pubs that are open til stupid o'clock."

David Torr added: "Are shootings and stabbings anti-social behaviour?"