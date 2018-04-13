The video will start in 8 Cancel

A benefits cheat has avoided jail despite claiming cash she was not entitled to for a second time.

Linda Dyson received Employment and Support Allowance between June 2016 and March 2017 on the basis that she was unwell and had no other source of income.

She was paid the benefit on the understanding that she would inform the Department for Work and Pensions if her circumstances changed.

But the 59-year-old’s claim was fraudulent from the outset as she had been in receipt of her late husband’s workplace pension since 2008 and received £597 a month from that.

Dyson, of Ash Court in Quarry Road, Marsh, was interviewed and admitted that she’d answered the DWP’s questions about pensions and other income incorrectly.

She was overpaid £2,652 as a result of the fraud, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

In September 2014 she was handed an 18 month suspended jail term for a similar conviction.

She was fined at a proceeds of crime hearing, then jailed for seven-and-a-half months after defaulting on her payments.

Dyson pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit by failing to declare full and accurate details of her income.

Her solicitor Rachel Sharpe told Kirklees magistrates that she made a fresh claim for benefits following her release from prison.

She explained that Dyson had a telephone conversation with the benefits agency but “wasn’t listening to the question properly” when she was asked if she had any pensions or savings.

Mrs Sharpe added that her client cares for her 88-year-old father and suffers from health problems herself.

She said: “It’s admitted that the claim was fraudulent from the outset.”

Dyson said she was struggling financially and still in debt due to her repayments from the last court case.

Magistrates sentenced her to 26 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

Chairwoman Catherine Beney told her: “This is your second similar offence. It was fraudulent from the outset and committed shortly after your release from prison.

“But we’ve decided that the best situation is for you to have a prison sentence hanging over your head.”

Dyson must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order and pay £115 victim surcharge.