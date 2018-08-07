Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bereaved couple who lost their six-year-old daughter to a rare brain tumour are making a fresh start at a pub in Holmfirth.

John Mowforth, 58, and wife Lisa, 46, have taken over The Old Bridge Inn and Coffee House in Market Street.

They previously ran the Duke of Cumberland in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, where John grew up but when their lease came up for renewal after five years they decided it was time to make a new start elsewhere.

The couple experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak in 2012 when Ellie Mai was diagnosed with aggressive diffuse pontine glioma – a incurable brain tumour.

Doctors told them she had no more than a year to live.

Her parents tried to fill her life with as much joy as possible, giving up their jobs to look after her and are proud of how she never complained.

At the time of her death they posted this tribute: “Ellie was such an amazing, brave little girl and a fighter.

“The nurses called her unique, and a one-off. She kept beating all the odds. We said goodbye four times but she fought so hard and kept proving everyone wrong.

“In the last week she insisted on visiting Bridlington, feeding the ducks, going to her favourite shop and even though she was so poorly on the Thursday she insisted on going to the Post Office to buy Lisa a lollipop.

“The following day we had the rare thunder snow and that night Ellie became unconscious. She slipped away in Lisa’s arms on Sunday, January 20, 2013.

“Ellie was now with the angels and out of pain, but we miss her so much.”

John said: “It was wonderful being at the heart of the community and we had so many supportive customers and friends but besides the challenges of running our own business, seeing Ellie’s friends grow up without her was perhaps more then we wanted to bear.”

So, when one of John’s former colleagues told him that the family-owned Coaching Inn Group was looking for new general managers, the couple decided to make the move.

John said: “The Old Bridge has an enthusiastic and close-knit team and we have been made very welcome in the community and it’s great that Lisa, who is also a chef and baker, has been able to take up a duty manager’s role.”

The couple originally launched the Ellie Mai Fund in 2012 to raise money for Wish Upon a Star and The Brain Tumour Charity as a thank you for the support given to their family.

However, it now functions as its own charity to help others who find themselves in a similar position.

Lisa said: “We’ve raised around £70,000 over the years thanks to the generosity of so many people and now we are planning to hold a big fundraising event in Holmfirth next year.”

Kevin Charity, chief executive of The Coaching Inn Group, said the couple brought a wealth of experience to the business and he was delighted that they had chosen to join the management team.

Anyone wishing to support the Ellie Mai Fund can go to https:// www.elliemaifund.co.uk/support/ or The Brain Tumour Charity at https:// www.thebraintumourcharity.org/