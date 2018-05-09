Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular venue in Elland is set to serve up a taste of luxury by launching a stunning coffee and tea lounge.

Bertie’s has been hosting celebration events for the past 35 years.

Now co-owners Jonathan Nicholls and David Cooper – who transformed the catering business last summer – have invested £85,000 to create Bertie’s Coffee Lounge & Tea Room.

The ground floor Victorian lounge, featuring antique crockery and white-clothed tables, holds up to 60 guests and leads to an outdoor patio area.

The venue will boast a range of tantalising tastes with a unique barista multi award-winning blend of coffee, Fortnum & Mason’s Royal Blend of tea, a further dozen different loose teas, and a fully-licensed bar for those having afternoon tea with the addition of Prosecco or champagne.

There will also be hand-crafted cakes, sandwiches and other indulgent treats on offer – with several daily delights cooked on-site at its Brook Street base by Jonathan, executive chef director, and his kitchen team.

The launch has led to the creation of six new jobs, including front of house, waiting staff and experienced baristas.

David, who is Bertie’s commercial director, said: “We wanted to bring something different to the area because there’s nowhere else in Elland where you can sit and have a barista-made coffee with family and friends.

“Bertie’s will provide an elegant base for our community to enjoy a bit of luxury in our stunning 1850s listed building as well as high-quality coffee, tea, cakes and sandwiches that you cannot get anywhere else.”

Jonathan said: “It will be a venue for everyone in the area and beyond to meet-up and try a first-class coffee and tea lounge menu that’s mostly locally-sourced and beautifully presented.

“We were really keen to add to the business community of Elland, bolster the local economy with new job openings and provide a really exciting and luxurious venue for Calderdale.”

Bertie’s Coffee Lounge & Tea Room will hold a special event for invited guests and VIPs before its official launch on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

The lounge will be open weekdays from 10am to 4pm. For more information go to www.bertiescatering.com

Established over 30 years ago, Bertie’s also has an outside catering service. Bertie’s was voted Best Yorkshire Wedding Venue in 2015 at the prestigious “I Do” wedding awards and was a finalist in the 2017 awards. The business was set up by Brett Woodward in 1988 and acquired by Jonathan Nicholls in 2013.