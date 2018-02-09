Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former textile worker has celebrated her 100th birthday with a get-together for family and friends.

Hannah Betty Nunns, known to everyone as Betty, was treated to cake and nibbles at Meadow Court care home in Slaithwaite where she has lived for almost three years.

Before that she lived with daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Roger Dyson at their home in Lepton for 11 years. The celebrations carried on with a private party at Margaret and Roger’s home.

Betty was born at Lockwood, but lived at Rawthope for 72 years. She worked for a while as a bookbinder at Barker’s in Market Place, Huddersfield, but spent most of her working life in textiles as a reeler and twister at Longbottom’s Mill, firstly at Lord Street and later at Leeds Road.

She married husband Eric in 1943 at Huddersfield Register Office while he was on leave from service with the Catering Corps. Eric, who grew up in Fartown, died in 1983.

Along with her daughter Margaret, Betty has two grandchildren, Adam and Craig, and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Amelia and Poppy.

Her 100th birthday was also marked with a card from the Queen and a message of congratulations from Esther McVey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Margaret said her mother was “quite well” apart from an arthritic knee and attributed her longevity “mostly to good genes.”

Margaret added: “She had aunts who lasted to 96 and 94. All the females in the family have lived long lives.”