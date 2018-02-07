The video will start in 8 Cancel

Criminals are trying to frighten motorists into giving away their personal details by posing as the DVLA.

Victims have been sent a message apparently containing the gov.uk logo and which reads ‘FINAL REQUEST: ‘DVLA Swansea have been trying to contact you, Click below for more information.’

Motorists receiving the text may believe it is genuine and that they are in trouble with government body which regulates driving licenses.

The text contains a link to a fake website which could contain malware, which hides in your phone and steals personal information such as your online banking log-in and password.

The DVLA, based in Swansea, has confirmed it did not send the texts and has advised people who receive it not to click the link - registered in Panama - and delete it.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “We are aware that some members of the public are receiving emails and texts claiming to be from DVLA.

“Anyone getting these should delete the message and don’t click the link.”

The DVLA had also revealed e-mails were sent to people last year, which had a link to a ‘secure web form’ that’s designed to collect personal information from unwitting recipients.

The correspondence targeting motorists says: “We would like to notify you that you have an outstanding vehicle tax refund of £239.35 from an overpayment, request a refund.”

The email includes the DVLA’s existing logo and fonts, which could dupe motorists into sharing their personal data.