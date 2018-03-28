Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road could soon be named after fallen hero Graham Shaw.

Lance Corporal Shaw, 27, of the Yorkshire Regiment, was killed in a roadside bomb attack in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on February 1, 2010.

Now, councillors will be asked to name a road Graham Shaw Way in his honour - and it will be in his home village of Golcar.

Today (wed) councillors will rule on naming a new road off Grange Road, Golcar where new housing is being built.

Lance Cpl Shaw’s parents, Russ and Karen, had made the suggestion, which was among many suggestions made by local residents.

But it seems Graham Shaw Way is the favoured option, over others such as Weavers Lane and Weavers Grove, a similar theme to neighbouring streets.

Clr Musarrat Khan, Cabinet member for Highways, fully supports Graham Shaw’s parents’ and said: “I agree with officers that this is a fitting tribute for Graham Shaw who tragically died in February 2010 whilst on active service in Afghanistan.”

Council papers add: “Lance Corporal Graham Shaw lived and was brought up in Golcar.

“Graham Shaw’s parents have put the suggestion forward and are therefore in support and feel would be a fitting tribute.

“There are previous precedents approved by the former Head of Service Building Control i.e. Lisa Head Way and Thomas Wroe Way.

“The developer has been consulted and indicated support for the suggestion Graham Shaw Way.”

If backed by councillors, the name will be publicised in the area and if no objections are made the name Graham Shaw Way will be formally adopted.

Lance Cpl Shaw joined the Army aged 16 and at the time of his death his parents spoke of their pride in the soldier described as “totally selfless, an excellent soldier and the best of fun”.