Kind-hearted Holmfirth folk have raised nearly £600 after a nurse took pity on a down-on-his luck Big Issue seller.

Vasille, originally from Romania, has become a local celebrity thanks to his cheerful nature and fondness for singing and dancing.

But Jade Melia was shocked when her mother-in-law saw him keeled over in pain while standing outside the Co-op in Market Street, Holmfirth, on Friday desperately trying to make a living.

Jade said: "Everybody knows the lovely gentleman who stands outside the Co-op day-in day-out, rain, snow or sunshine smiling away and waving at everyone. He makes everyone's day that little bit brighter with his positivity."

But when her mother-in-law saw him she was appalled at his condition. Jade said: "He looked terrible. When she asked him if he was OK he showed her his dressings from an operation he had had two days previously.

"When she informed me we both drove round to offer him some pain relief to which he replied he had a stock of it in his bag.

"I told him he should be at home recovering and he told me how he couldn't afford to be at home and that he needed to work for the money to support his family. He needs to be at home recovering."

So she posted the story on Holmfirth Community Group and set up a crowdfunding account on the Just Giving website.

Jade wrote: "So I'm calling on you, the lovely community of Holmfirth, to help me raise some funds so this chap can afford go home and recover.

"He brightens everyon'es day up rain sun or snow. He's assisted so many members of the community so now I'm calling on you please donate even if it's a little bit so we can get him home and he can afford to recover.

"He's only going to make himself worse standing outside for more than 12 hours."

Her post did the trick and within hours the money was pouring in with the target of £200 easily beaten and £583 raised at the last count by 47 supporters.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jade-melia?utm_term=GpR6DbK9j