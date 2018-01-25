Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The charge for policing West Yorkshire may go up almost 8% this year.

The force’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Burns-Williamson says he has no option but to go for a significant budget rise after massive cuts to policing in recent years.

And the proposal comes as it is revealed that crime rose by 15% in West Yorkshire in the 12 months up to last September.

He said: “The government has given me little choice with a further cut to our budget of over £9m this year alone. Since 2010 the Government have cut our budget by roughly a third at the cost of over 2,000 police jobs.

“I certainly don’t want to put any extra burden on local taxpayers but with 79% of people telling me they are prepared to pay more a year for policing I am proposing the increase to invest in our frontline.

“Despite my continued request for more money from the government for an area of some of the greatest need, this proposal will ensure more resources will be allocated to strengthen neighbourhood policing and to protect the numbers of Police and Community Support Officers but also to tackle the priorities in my West Yorkshire Police and Crime Plan.

“These priorities have been informed by extensive consultation with people, the police and our partners across West Yorkshire and include issues of real concern such as road safety, cyber crime, child sex exploitation, human trafficking and domestic abuse.”

It means band A properties will go up £8 a year and the most expensive properties in Band H will see their bills rise by £24 a year. Band A properties now pay £10 for policing with Band H properties almost £302.

The other bands are B (£117), C (£134), D (£150); E (£184), F (£218), G (£251).

The rise comes on top of Kirklees revealing Council Tax will probably rise by 6% this year.