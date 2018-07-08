The video will start in 8 Cancel

What a celebration – and there could be more to come!

Pubs and bars across Huddersfield were packed with happy England fans following the team’s 2-0 win over Sweden which has earned them a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Hundreds packed dozens of venues – including the Picturedrome at Holmfirth, the Old Wireworks in Lindley and the Zetland Bar, the Lord Wilson and the Plumbers Arms in Huddersfield town centre – to cheer on the Three Lions.

Ecstatic fans at the Picturedrome sent the contents of their pint glasses and bottles into the air as the goals went in.

Leading the Kirklees celebrations was council leader Shabir Pandor, who is looking into the possibility of installing a big screen in Huddersfield town centre for the semi-final clash with Croatia on Wednesday night.

Clr Pandor said: “England’s performance is absolutely out of this world. Their performance gets better each game and they are playing well as a team in a calm and collective manner.

“Their performance is bringing communities together and I wish them the best of luck and hope we get through. I’ve asked for plans to be drawn up to see how we can accommodate a big screen.”

Sharing in the celebrations afterwards on Twitter was Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, who tweeted: “Very happy with England’s brilliant performance! Well done guys. Very proud of you!”

Labour colleague and Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker simply tweeted: “Yessss!”

Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker enthused: “Well done England. Great performance. We’re in the semi-final. Incredible.”

Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis contended himself with a Three Lions emoji.

However, West Yorkshire Police highlighted the downside of the occasion – reporting a big rise in 999 calls on Saturday.

The force logged 2,307 calls to the 999 emergency service on Saturday – the highest figure for any day of the year so far.

In one eight-hour period, officers took 1,326 treble-nine calls – about equal to the average number of calls over a 24-hour period.

That followed a “tough day” on Friday when there were 1,901 calls to 999.

Saturday also saw 297 domestic incidents logged – up 75% on the same day last year.

And officers reported a big “spike” in 101 calls. Call handlers received 2,649 calls to the 101 number on Saturday – the highest figure for the past 10 Saturdays.

In total, the force said that compared to an average Saturday, call handlers received an extra 1,098 calls in areas such as public order, domestic incidents and anti-social behaviour.

The England game also coincided with a protest by Far Right marchers and a counter-demonstration by anti-fascists which saw ugly scenes in Leeds city centre.

A police officer sustained cuts to his face and a suspected broken nose when he was hit by a bottle. Police made three arrests during the demonstrations which closed a number of roads and brought traffic to a standstill.

About 250 Far Right protesters took part in the first march organised by the ‘Yorkshire Patriots’ group and in support of jailed EDL founder Tommy Robinson.

A counter-protest by Leeds Anti-Fascist Network saw 750 people take to the streets. Among them was Dalton Labour councillor Mus Khan, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet member for health.

She posted a picture on Twitter which said: “Good anti-racism demo in Leeds. Nice to see comrades from Kirklees.”